Vehicle recovered, man in custody after alleged La Cañada carjacking

Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested 26-year-old Noah Ferris, of Canyon Country, following a carjacking in La Cañada after receiving a tip, according to Sgt. Alan Chu, a detective with the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.
By Sara Cardine
Aug. 12, 2019
3:39 PM
A 26-year-old Canyon Country man was taken into custody Friday after allegedly pulling a woman out of her vehicle during a carjacking the day before on the 1900 block of Verdugo Boulevard in La Cañada, sheriff’s officials confirmed.

Sgt. Alan Chu, a detective with the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, said a woman had parked her 2018 Lexus IS 300 in a parking lot near Starbucks at around 5:45 p.m. Thursday when a white male wearing a black hat, white shirt and black shorts approached her and demanded she turn over the vehicle to him.

“He grabbed the victim’s left arm and pulled her out of the car,” Chu said Monday. “Then he pulled out of the parking lot and out of view.”

The suspect left the victim in possession of the key fob for the vehicle, which has a keyless ignition system, the detective added.

On Friday, detectives received a tip from an informant regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle and the man who’d allegedly taken it — Noah Ferris, 26, of Canyon Country. The vehicle was located at a residence in Canyon Country and recovered by the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.

Ferris was located nearby and arrested and booked at the Santa Clarita station for carjacking, Chu reported. There was no word Monday on whether the vehicle had been returned to its rightful owner.

Sara Cardine
