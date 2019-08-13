City assists after downed pine on private La Forest Drive blocks road

Residents of La Cañada’s La Forest Drive had to call the city’s Public Works Department to leave their homes Tuesday after a tall tree in the frontyard of a nearby home toppled, blocking most of the private street.

The tree, located at 5310 La Forest, had come down sometime in the early morning hours or overnight while the property owners were away, Public Works Director Pat DeChellis said Tuesday.

His department got a call at around 6:40 a.m. from the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, who’d been contacted by residents requesting assistance. DeChellis and workers from West Coast Arborists responded to the scene.

A downed pine at 5310 La Forest Dr. in La Cañada Flintridge on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Residents who could not access nearby roadways had to call the city's Public Works Department for help. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)

“[The neighbors] needed to get out so we cut a safe passage for them,” the director said, indicating that the city is not responsible for removing private trees, but does intervene when safety issues arise.

DeChellis said the cut portions of the tree were left behind for the homeowners, who will have to remove the remainder of the pine and can soon expect to receive a bill from the city for the work that was done.

