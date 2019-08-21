Outage leaves 1,500 La Cañada Edison customers without power Tuesday night

More than 1,500 Edison customers in La Cañada Flintridge, from Cornishon Avenue westward to Devil’s Gate Dam, went without power Tuesday night, and while service was restored in the early morning hours of Wednesday, the cause of the outage is still unknown.

Edison spokeswoman Susan Cox said the outage was recorded at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday and affected a total of 1,513 customers within city limits. Crews responded and began to restore power in waves, beginning at 8:19 p.m. and continuing for the next several hours.

“They slowly began to bring customers back online until everyone was back up by 1:46 a.m.,” Cox said.

La Cañada residents from Woodleigh Lane to Gould Avenue to Starlight Crest Drive took to social media Tuesday to share status reports and cross streets, indicating some street lights on Foothill Boulevard were also inoperable. Cox confirmed the boundaries of the outage occurred from Berkshire Place northward to portions of Angeles Crest Highway.

