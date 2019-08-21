Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
News

Outage leaves 1,500 La Cañada Edison customers without power Tuesday night

Southern California Edison crew work in La Cañada Flintridge
Edison spokeswoman Susan Cox confirmed an outage affecting 1,513 customers Tuesday night began at 6:26 p.m. with power fully restored by 1:46 a.m. Wednesday. The cause is still unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.
(File photo)
By Sara Cardine
Aug. 21, 2019
12:31 PM
Share

More than 1,500 Edison customers in La Cañada Flintridge, from Cornishon Avenue westward to Devil’s Gate Dam, went without power Tuesday night, and while service was restored in the early morning hours of Wednesday, the cause of the outage is still unknown.

Edison spokeswoman Susan Cox said the outage was recorded at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday and affected a total of 1,513 customers within city limits. Crews responded and began to restore power in waves, beginning at 8:19 p.m. and continuing for the next several hours.

“They slowly began to bring customers back online until everyone was back up by 1:46 a.m.,” Cox said.

La Cañada residents from Woodleigh Lane to Gould Avenue to Starlight Crest Drive took to social media Tuesday to share status reports and cross streets, indicating some street lights on Foothill Boulevard were also inoperable. Cox confirmed the boundaries of the outage occurred from Berkshire Place northward to portions of Angeles Crest Highway.

Advertisement

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

News
Sara Cardine
Follow Us
Sara Cardine covers the city of La Cañada Flintridge for the La Cañada Valley Sun. This means days filled with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages about home break-ins, city ordinances and code violations, schlepping to city and school board meetings, furiously scribbling notes at local events, learning and sharing about the innovative and ingenious undertakings of various La Cañada Flintridge adults and children, and lots and lots of research. Did you just hear that loud boom sound outside? She’s probably calling someone about it right now.
More on this Subject
Advertisement