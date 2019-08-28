Crime Report: Woman hears noise at her bedroom slider; it’s 2 men trying to break in

Aug. 20

Vandalism: 1900 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada. A man who left his 2008 Lexus IS 350 parked in a lot between 8 and 10 p.m. discovered someone had scratched the sedan along the driver’s side passenger door and rear bumper area.

Aug. 22

Vandalism: 2800 block of Markridge Road, La Crescenta. Sometime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. someone threw an unknown object at a second-story bedroom window, shattering it. A resident was home at the time but heard nothing out of the ordinary.

Vehicle burglary: 4400 block Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada. Sometime between 8:45 and 9:45 p.m., someone smashed the front passenger window of a 2014 Kia Seoul that had been left in a parking lot. Stolen were a cellphone, purse, currency, driver’s license, six miscellaneous credit cards and a briefcase containing papers.

Aug. 23

Grand theft from unlocked vehicle: 2700 block of Starfall Drive, La Crescenta: Someone entered a GMC Yukon that had been left parked on the street overnight unlocked. Taken were an iPad, Microsoft Surface Pro laptop computer and miscellaneous clothing items.

Aug. 24

Theft by false pretense: 2100 block of Sunnybank Lane, La Cañada. A woman reported she was tricked via a bogus email into providing an unknown entity with her Social Security number, bank account number, its PIN, her mother’s maiden name and her address. The woman said she keyed in all that information after following a hyperlink included in what purported to be an email from Netflix advising her that her account was delinquent and needed to be paid. Not wanting to lose the service, she provided all the personal information required on the fake payment form. After submitting it, she had second thoughts and contacted a Netflix representative, who told her the account was current and that the company had not sent her that email.

Aug. 25

Burglary: 1200 block of Homewood Lane, La Cañada. At around 10:25 p.m. Sunday, a woman who was watching television in her bedroom heard a noise at the sliding glass door next to her bed. Pulling aside the window covering she saw two men chiseling at the door. In order to scare them off, she “screamed and yelled,” according to the report, and the two ran away. Deputies responding to her burglary call found a side door to the backyard wide open and the sliding glass door smashed. They found a pair of black prescription Oakley sunglasses on the ground near the slider. The victim was so frightened during the event that she could not provide a description of the intruders. A large black Escalade SUV was seen parked on Encinas Drive, Homewood’s cross street, at around that time by a witness who said she saw a black man seated in the driver’s seat.

Aug. 26

Burglary: 3700 block of Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada. Deputies responding to a 2:20 p.m. burglar alarm call Monday went to the residence and found a gate to the backyard open. As they entered the yard they found a gold jewelry box on the ground with what appeared to be a jade bracelet next to it. A resident of the home waited in her vehicle out on the street while the deputies searched the house, where they found dresser drawers open and the master bedroom closet ransacked. The victim could not immediately identify all that might have been taken, although she was certain some jewelry was missing.

Fraud: 2700 block of El Caminito, La Crescenta. A woman reported that after discovering her Chase bank account had been locked, she learned that on Aug. 5 someone cashed a fraudulent check against the account and that on Aug. 19 and again on Aug. 21 there were attempts to cash checks, both of which were declined by the bank. She was told all three bogus checks were written by someone who gave a Phoenix address.

Compiled from reports on file at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.

