Crime Report: 2 Highland Drive homes ransacked the same day

Aug. 27

Prowler: 700 block of Greenridge Drive, La Cañada. A woman reported that video surveillance of her home showed that at 10:06 p.m. on Aug. 26 two males in dark clothing entered her home’s side yard, then went through an unlocked gate into the backyard. Several minutes later they can be seen leaving the property and getting into a black, four-door sedan that was then driven out of view of the camera. Nothing appeared to have been damaged and no items were reported missing.

Aug. 28

Theft from an unlocked vehicle: 2300 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada. A man reported that while his 1998 Honda Accord was being serviced someone stole his Stiiizy vape pen from the small compartment in his car where he recalled placing it. The assistant manager of the business said she herself had serviced the car and had not seen the vape pen. She and others helped him look for it, but it was not found.

Grand theft: 4500 block of Hampton Road, La Cañada. Two males left their backpacks, each containing an Apple MacBook Pro, in a locker room unsecured at 3:20 p.m. and returned at 5:30 p.m. to find the backpacks open and the laptops gone.

Aug. 29

Burglary: 2000 block of Lyans Drive, La Cañada. A homeowner who was out of town was notified by her burglar alarm company at 3:20 p.m. that contact had been made at both a basement door and the front door. Deputies who went to the house found the front door open and rooms ransacked. The top glass portion of the basement door had been shattered. It was not immediately known what might have been taken. The same home had also been burglarized on Aug. 1.

Aug. 30

Burglary: 800 block of Highland Drive, La Cañada. Deputies responding to a burglary call at 1:40 p.m. surrounded the residence and called in a helicopter to confirm whether or not anyone was in the backyard. No one was found during the sweep. A female resident of the home said that at 11:50 a.m. a glass door located on the second floor had been shattered and the house was ransacked. Her husband texted her video footage from their Ring doorbell system that showed two men walking in their backyard, both wearing dark blue hoodies. The deputy who took the report and viewed the video said he was unable to ascertain any further characteristics of the suspects beyond that they were males. The homeowner could not immediately say what had been taken during the break-in.

Burglary: 600 block of Highland Drive, La Cañada. Sometime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., while the family was away for the day, someone stole cash, a diamond ring, a necklace that featured a diamond and a Louis Vuitton purse from their home. Entry was possibly made through a window that leads from a room to a rear patio. The master bedroom and its closet had been ransacked.

Aug. 31

Three vehicle burglaries: 1400 block of Hacienda Lane and the adjacent 5200 block of Alta Canyada Road, La Cañada. A 2018 Audi A5, a 2005 Audi A5 and a 2009 BMW X5, all of which had been parked along the street near their owners’ homes, were targeted by thieves overnight between Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31. All the cars had been left locked by their drivers and there was no sign of a forced entry to any of them, but items were stolen. Among the missing goods was a wallet containing a driver’s license, cash and multiple credit cards; Los Angeles County Fire Department clothing and an Adidas bag containing sports attire. The woman whose wallet was stolen learned at 10:45 a.m. Saturday from Capitol One that her stolen credit card with that bank had been used for 10 transactions that had been flagged as possibly fraudulent. At one of the affected homes a video surveillance camera captured footage of multiple people, all dress in black, walking from the west end of Hacienda (where it meets Alta Canyada) toward the east end of the short lane. One person can be seen on the footage rummaging through one of the cars.

Theft by access card, petty theft: 900 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada. A woman reported that someone stole her Coach wallet containing her driver’s license, Social Security card, one debit card and two credit cards from her purse, which she’d set in the bottom of her shopping cart. She later learned one of her credit cards had been used to make purchases in the La Cañada Town Center, in Montrose and in La Crescenta.

Compiled from reports on file at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.