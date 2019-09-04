Homeowner surprises Labor Day burglars, engages them in fist fight

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are searching for two suspects whose burglary of a La Cañada residence Monday became a strong arm robbery when the homeowner discovered them in his bedroom and engaged them in an altercation, officials report.

Det. Rodger Burt said a man and his wife returned to their home on the 4200 block of Shepherds Lane around 9 p.m. on Labor Day. Sometime after the couple entered the residence they discovered two men in the closet of their master bedroom, and the male homeowner confronted them.

“A struggle ensued as the victim fought with the suspects. The victim was punched in the face,” Burt said Wednesday, explaining the homeowner’s use of force escalated the residential burglary to a strong-arm robbery.

The two suspects — described by the victims as black adult men, tall in stature — eventually fled the house, taking with them an old shotgun and some credit cards and other miscellaneous items, the detective said.

Advertisement

Deputies arrived on scene and determined the suspects broke in through the rear of the property. They were likely rifling through the bedroom closet looking for items to steal when they were interrupted by the homeowner.

“They just grabbed what they could and got surprised by the victims’ coming home,” Burt said. “Burglars usually want to run, but the suspect didn’t want that to happen.”

The male homeowner sustained mild injuries during the incident. In what seems to be an uptick in nighttime burglaries, Burt advised residents to place interior lights on timers before a planned absence.

“It’s not foolproof, but they’re likely to move on to another house that is dark,” he said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station at (818) 248-3464.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.