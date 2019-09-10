Area National Merit Scholarship semifinalists named

Twenty-nine teens who attend high school in La Cañada Flintridge and La Crescenta are among the 16,000 semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, it was announced Wednesday.

The local schools and their students named to the list include:

La Cañada High — Sonia Bhaskaran, Tigerlily Biskup, Max Bohan Apfeldorf, Delaney Choi, Shanna Finnigan, Emma Garland, Wren Kawamura, Naomi Kearl, Stephen Krider, Katie Lee, Vinay Shukla, Rohan Singh, Michael Smith, Iren Yeu and Daniel Zhao.

Flintridge Preparatory School — Gage Detchemendy, Maya Khurana, Charles McCormick, Emerson Oertel, Sylvie Shure and Simon Siskel.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy — Katrina Manaloto.

Clark Magnet High School — Cole Barrios and Naomi Beach.

Crescenta Valley High School — Jackson Bullard, Justin Kim, Abel Lai, Sarah Paik and Shyla Summers.

Winners of the 2020 National Merit Scholarships will be announced next spring.