Car smashes into La Cañada 7-Eleven, injuring pedestrian

La Cañadans will have to go elsewhere for their Slurpee fix after a car slammed into the front of the 7-Eleven at Foothill Boulevard and Alta Canyada Road Monday, injuring a pedestrian.

The incident happened around 10:50 a.m. at 1535 Foothill Blvd., in a center shared by the 7-Eleven and La Cañada Imports.

Lt. Mark Lopez with the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station said a woman was attempting to park her vehicle when she mistakenly pressed her foot on the gas pedal instead of the brake. The car sped into the front of the convenience store just as a man was entering it.

Lopez said the man suffered moderate injuries to his legs as a result of the collision and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The woman was uninjured.

He added there doesn’t seem to be anything to indicate the incident was criminal in nature.

“No foul play, just an accident,” he said.

A city building inspector was called to assess the damage the car had done to the building and eventually deemed the structure unsafe.

On Tuesday, a 7-Eleven employee who asked not to be identified said the store would likely be closed for repairs for several days, adding there is a possibility it could reopen on Friday or Saturday.

