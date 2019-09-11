Crime Report: Burglars make off with 11 firearms in quick raid of Crown Avenue home

Sept. 4

Vehicle burglaries/attempted burglaries: Valley Sun Lane, Angeles Crest Highway, Foothill Boulevard. Four vehicles were targeted between about 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4. A white Mercedes C-class sedan with two occupants was seen by eyewitnesses and on video surveillance footage in the vicinity of three of the four incidents. Targeted were a 2018 BMW X5 parked in a lot on the 1000 block of Valley Sun Lane, a 2015 Range Rover parked at the curb on the 1100 block of Foothill, a 2007 Honda Odyssey parked in a lot on the 1900 block of Foothill Boulevard and a 2017 Mazda CX 5 parked in a lot in the 4500 block of Angeles Crest Highway. A deputy viewing video footage reported two white males were seen in the suspect Mercedes at the Valley Sun Lane incident, and an eyewitness saw a white male and a female with blond hair and tattoos on her right arm in the Mercedes at the site of the Angeles Crest attempted car burglary.

Sept. 5

Vandalism: 4700 block of Ocean View Boulevard, La Cañada. A man reported that sometime between 10:30 p.m. Sept. 4 and 7 p.m. Sept 5 someone shattered the rear left passenger door window of his 2013 Honda Civic that had been left parked and locked on the street across from his home. Nothing was stolen from the car.

Sept. 6

Burglary: 1900 block of Verdugo Boulevard, La Cañada. Video surveillance footage shows a business being burglarized at 3 a.m. Sept. 6, when three men wearing white hoodies and gloves shattered the front door, entered it and eventually found a safe in the kitchen from which they removed an unspecified amount of cash after kicking it until its door broke off at its hinges. The footage shows the trio leaving the business and heading toward the parking lot. A silver sedan can then be seen being driven away from the area.

Petty theft: 2700 block of Pinelawn Drive, La Crescenta. Someone stole a Social Security card, four credit cards and a debit card out of a 2010 Toyota Venza that had been left parked, unlocked, overnight in the driveway of a home.

Vehicle burglary: 4600 block of Leir Drive, La Cañada. Between 10 p.m. Sept. 4 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 5 a 2018 Lexus NX 300 was broken into via a smashed rear passenger window. The vehicle had been left parked and secured on the street in front of its owner’s home. Taken was a box filled with miscellaneous clothing and accessories, including a pair of sunglasses.

Grand theft from unlocked vehicle: 2600 block of Sea Pine Lane, La Crescenta. A Dakine backpack, MacBook Pro, U.S. passport and miscellaneous paperwork were taken from a 2015 Toyota Prius that had been left parked overnight in a driveway, unlocked.

Burglary: 5300 block of Crown Avenue, La Cañada. A woman who left her house at about 11:30 a.m. returned about an hour later to find it had been ransacked. She said she’d closed the front door on her way out that morning but had not locked it, and she’d left a sliding glass door at the rear of the home ajar so her dog could get in and out. On her return home, she found the front door wide open. She saw that a red dolly normally stored to the side of the house was now in the living room. Taken from the home office was a 5-foot-by-7-foot gun safe containing three rifles, five shotguns, three antique revolvers, six gun magazines for an AR-15 rifle, 100 .223 caliber ammunition, a pair of binoculars, a Rolex women’s watch, men’s Rolex watch, miscellaneous women’s jewelry including a diamond ring and currency. Also stolen was a Remington bronze statue of a cowboy on a horse that had been sitting on top of the safe.

Burglary: 4300 block of Encinas Drive, La Cañada. A man reported he had been in bed at 9:30 that evening when he heard a loud noise. He opened his bedroom door and a bright light was aimed at his face. He saw two men then run through another bedroom and jump out a swing window to escape. He doesn’t think anything was taken. The only description of the men was that one was 5 feet 6 and wearing a black coat and the other was about 5 feet 8.

Sept. 7

Grand theft (shoplifting): 900 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada. Two white males who entered the store at about 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 6 and acted suspiciously ran out the exit onto Foothill Boulevard a short time later after one of them grabbed two bottles of high-end tequila (dropping one of them before getting away) and the other took four bottles of expensive wine.

Compiled from reports on file at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.