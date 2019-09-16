Man suspected of impersonating officer, leading real authorities on brief ACH pursuit

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an alleged robbery committed off Angeles Crest Highway early Monday, after which a man believed to have been impersonating an officer led the authorities on a pursuit and was arrested.

Deputy Trina Schrader, of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, confirmed Monday that deputies assigned to the Crescenta Valley station responded to a robbery call at around 1:21 a.m. Monday on Angeles Crest Highway north of La Cañada Flintridge.

The suspect, described as a Latino in his 20s, “impersonated a law enforcement officer and stole the victim’s wallet,” Schrader said in an email. “Shortly after deputies arrived, they located the suspect entering a vehicle, and a short pursuit ensued.”

Ultimately, the man was taken into custody. Schrader said his identity is not being released while a criminal investigation unit looks more deeply into the details surrounding the incident. It is unknown whether the suspect used a weapon or force in the act of taking the victim’s wallet.

