Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
News

Man suspected of impersonating officer, leading real authorities on brief ACH pursuit

Angeles Crest Highway above La Canada Flintridge.
A robbery suspect allegedly stole someone’s wallet while impersonating an officer early Monday off Angeles Crest Highway above La Canada Flintridge, sheriff’s officials confirmed Monday
(File photo)
By Sara Cardine
Sep. 16, 2019
3:55 PM
Share

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an alleged robbery committed off Angeles Crest Highway early Monday, after which a man believed to have been impersonating an officer led the authorities on a pursuit and was arrested.

Deputy Trina Schrader, of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, confirmed Monday that deputies assigned to the Crescenta Valley station responded to a robbery call at around 1:21 a.m. Monday on Angeles Crest Highway north of La Cañada Flintridge.

The suspect, described as a Latino in his 20s, “impersonated a law enforcement officer and stole the victim’s wallet,” Schrader said in an email. “Shortly after deputies arrived, they located the suspect entering a vehicle, and a short pursuit ensued.”

Ultimately, the man was taken into custody. Schrader said his identity is not being released while a criminal investigation unit looks more deeply into the details surrounding the incident. It is unknown whether the suspect used a weapon or force in the act of taking the victim’s wallet.

Advertisement

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

NewsPublic Safety
Sara Cardine
Follow Us
Sara Cardine covers the city of La Cañada Flintridge for the La Cañada Valley Sun. This means days filled with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages about home break-ins, city ordinances and code violations, schlepping to city and school board meetings, furiously scribbling notes at local events, learning and sharing about the innovative and ingenious undertakings of various La Cañada Flintridge adults and children, and lots and lots of research. Did you just hear that loud boom sound outside? She’s probably calling someone about it right now.
More on this Subject
Advertisement