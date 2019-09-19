Burglars bring hammer into T.J.Maxx, smash cases while customers watch

Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at the T.J.Maxx store in La Cañada Wednesday night, during which suspects broke display cases with a hammer and stole $16,000 in designer handbags while customers shopped nearby.

Watch Commander Lt. Mark Lopez said deputies responded to 663 Foothill Blvd. at about 8:50 p.m., 10 minutes before the store was scheduled to close. Witnesses reported seeing four black male adults wearing hooded sweatshirts enter the store.

“They used a hammer to smash the purse [display] cases,” Lopez said Thursday, adding several high-end purses were taken during the incident. “Then they left through the front door.”

Shoplifting incidents at the Plaza de La Cañada center are not uncommon, Lopez acknowledged, although crime reports rarely describe suspects using force to break store property while customers are nearby.

Anyone who might have more information about Wednesday’s incident is encouraged to call the Crescenta Valley Station at (818) 248-3464.

