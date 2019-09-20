With Devil’s Gate work on pause, 2 meetings will explain tailpipe testing

Trucks at Devil’s Gate Dam may have been temporarily halted to give county Public Works officials time to rethink their dust mitigation measures, but community advocates are keeping busy, offering two meetings Tuesday to inform residents about upcoming tailpipe emissions testing.

Members of the community-led LCF 4 Healthy Air and representatives from the county will co-host two meetings Tuesday about Phase II air quality monitoring at the Devil’s Gate Dam sediment removal dig site.

While Phase I involved installing and maintaining air quality monitoring stations at La Cañada High School and around the Hahamongna Watershed project location, Phase II will include a pilot study in which diesel fuel emissions will be measured from the tailpipes of participant trucks.

Advertisement

The inspections were developed with input from the California Air Resources Board and will be performed by researchers at UC Riverside to assist in identifying trucks which may have faulty emissions control systems.

Speakers will include Elizabeth Krider, co-founder of LCF 4 Healthy Air, who will explain these inspections and how the data will be used to ensure compliance to the project’s standards.

La Cañada Unified School District Supt. Wendy Sinnette will update the community on the campus air quality monitoring taking place at the high school and recent steps taken to deliver real-time data results. Representatives from Los Angeles County Public Works and CARB officials will be on hand to answer questions from the audience.

The presentations will be held 8:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, in the LCUSD Board Room, 4490 Cornishon Ave., La Cañada.

Advertisement