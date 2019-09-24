Pasadena Tournament of Roses names 25 finalists for 2020 Royal Court

Twenty-five young women vying for the title of Rose Queen — including three who attend schools in La Cañada Flintridge — moved closer to their dream Wednesday as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses named its 2020 Royal Court finalists.

Among the would-be royals are Carly Witteman (No. 093) and Siena Dancsecs (No. 033), both seniors at La Cañada High School, and Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy senior Emilie Risha (No. 030).

La Cañada High School senior Carly Witteman, center, was among 25 young women named finalists in the contest for the Pasadena Tournament of Roses 2020 Royal Court in Pasadena, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (Raul Roa/La Cañada Valley Sun)

The stylishly attired contestants lined the front steps of the Tournament House in Pasadena for a photo opportunity Tuesday, each practicing perfect poise as camera shutters clicked all around them. Hundreds of contenders from 45 area schools participated in the interview process.

Pasadena Tournament officials will announce in a ceremony Monday the seven finalists who will serve on the 2020 Royal Court, whose members make more than 100 public appearances in their one-year tenure. They will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship.

A finalist for the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Royal Court, Eleanor Washburn from Westridge School (No. 296), arrived for a photo at the steps of the Tournament House, in Pasadena, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (Raul Roa/La Cañada Valley Sun)

From their ranks, a 102nd Rose Queen will be chosen to preside over the city’s Rose Parade on New Year’s Day, now in its 131st year, and the Rose Bowl Game that follows.

The Royal Court will be announced at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 at Tournament House and the coronation ceremony during which the 2020 Rose Queen will be named takes place Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Pasadena Playhouse.



