FSHA senior Emilie Risha named to 2020 Royal Court, proving mom was right

Emilie Risha woke up at 6:30 a.m. Monday, did her hair and makeup, then sat down to breakfast — half a cup of coffee to get her going and half a slice of toast to settle a light case of nerves.

It was the last meal the Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy senior would enjoy as a mere commoner, before being named later that morning one of seven members of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Assn.’s 2020 Royal Court.

“It’s always been in the back of my mind, ever since I was younger,” said Risha, whose dreams of being a princess stretch back to girlhood days spent watching the Rose Queen and her royal cohort wave to Rose Parade fans as they passed.

“I didn’t understand how they got there,” the La Cañadan recalled. “I thought maybe it was their job.”

Advertisement

Emilie Risha speaks during an interview at the announcement of the 2020 Tournament of Roses Royal Courton on Monday. (Tim Berger/La Cañada Valley Sun)

Risha was among 25 finalists assembled in a ceremony held at the organization’s Tournament House on Pasadena’s Orange Grove Boulevard. Hundreds of family members and well-wishers turned out to hear the announcement in person.

Tournament President Laura Farber explained how each of the 25 candidates embody and embrace this year’s parade theme, “The Power of Hope.”

“Hope is the belief that what is wanted can be attained. Hope is dignity and respect, joy and happiness, aspiration and achievement,” Farber said. “We look at these finalists and we have hope for our future.”



Advertisement

Risha’s cheering section comprised Flintridge Sacred Heart President Sister Carolyn McCormack and a vocal group of senior girls who came to root for their fellow Tolog.

“We’re so proud of Emilie and our senior girls, who’ve come with their whole hearts to support their sister,” said McCormack. “The energy and spirit of this whole place is wonderful to feel and experience.”

Among Monday’s finalists were La Cañada High School seniors Carly Witteman and Siena Dancsecs, whose aunt, Yasmine Delawari, was named Rose Queen in 1990. La Cañada High School Principal James Cartnal and a group of ASB students rallied for the Spartans along with the two finalists’ parents.

The brand new 2020 Tournament of Roses Royal Court gather for the first time. The court, who are also finalists to become the 2020 Rose Queen, are Rukan Saif, of Arcadia High School; Mia Thorsen, of Marshall Fundamental School; Emilie Risha, of Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy; Reese Rosental Saporito, of Marshall Fundamental School; Michael Wilkins, of Maranatha High School; Camille Kennedy, of Lasalle College Preparatory; and Cole Fox, of South Pasadena High School. (Tim Berger/La Cañada Valley Sun)

Risha’s parents — Janah and Elizabeth Risha — were thrilled but not surprised their daughter, the second oldest of four girls, came out a winner. The teen is member of FSHA’s Young Writers’ Society and a president of the Cooking and Gardening Club. She also is a theater dance captain and a member of the Library Advisory Board, Comedy Sportz and Girl Scouts.

“We’ve been lightheartedly joking since she was a toddler that she was made for this,” said Elizabeth Risha. “I was a little nervous at the beginning, but I know she can handle it.”

As a newly named Royal Court princess Risha earns a $7,500 scholarship and will make more than 100 public appearances between now and New Year’s Day, including an Oct. 22 coronation ceremony for the Tournament’s 102nd Rose Queen.

“I think there’s a lot I’m going to be embarking on,” the teen reflected, “but I’m definitely looking forward to making the most out of this experience.”

Advertisement

The other members of the 2020 Royal Court are: Cole Fox of South Pasadena High School; Camille Kennedy of La Salle College Preparatory; Arcadia High School’s Rukan Saif; Reese Rosental Saporito and Mia Thorsen, both from Marshall Fundamental School; and Maranatha High School’s Michael Wilkins.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.