Pickleball’s La Cañada debut a smashing success for fans, newcomers

tn-vsl-la-canada-pickleball-grand-opening-20191003.jpg
Enthusiasts of the recreational sport pickleball, a hybrid of tennis and ping-pong, enjoy the Sept. 28 opening of a new temporary court off La Cañada’s Cornishon Avenue. Now on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. participants can use loaner paddles and balls to play as part of a city-run pilot program.
(Photo courtesy of Bill Khoury)
By Sara Cardine
Oct. 2, 2019
11:46 AM
Pickleball, a recreational hybrid of tennis and ping-pong, made its debut in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday, when city officials opened a new temporary court off Cornishon Avenue to the delight of local enthusiasts of the sport.

As part of a new pilot program, people interested in pickleball may use the court, behind the city’s skate park, on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The court provides loaner paddles and balls for those without their own equipment.

La Cañada resident Bill Khoury was one of several pickleball players who worked with city officials to locate a venue where residents could play. He estimated about 65 people — including La Cañada Mayor Len Pieroni and Parks and Recreation Commissioner Charlie Kamar — attended Saturday’s grand opening.

Burbank players Don Ludwig and Jim Sartoriss conducted a clinic for newcomers. The La Cañada Parks and Recreation Commission is currently reviewing options for a permanent court and is gauging public interest through the pilot in the meantime.

Sara Cardine
