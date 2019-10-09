Crime Report: Chronic razor thief returns to scene of crime, allegedly loads up on more

Sept. 30

Theft by credit card: 3200 block of Foothill Boulevard, Glendale. A resident of San Gorgonio Road in La Cañada reported that a Bank of America Visa card she’d applied for in early September but never received had been used by someone to make two transactions at the Glendale business.

Vandalism: 1000 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada. Someone shattered the rear passenger window of a 2018 Mercedes SUV sometime between 12:30 and 8:20 p.m. The vehicle had been parked in a lot.

Vehicle burglary: 1000 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada. The deputy taking a report on the vandalism of the Mercedes SUV noted a 2016 Toyota Camry parked in the same lot also had a shattered window, on its driver’s side. Tracking down the car’s owner at a nearby business, the deputy learned it had been parked in the lot between 1:30 and 8:30 p.m. Missing were a Louis Vuitton wallet and three credit cards.

Vehicle burglary: 4400 block of Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada. Sometime between 5:50 and 8:40 p.m. someone shattered the driver’s side window of a 2004 Toyota 4Runner that had been left in a parking lot and stole a wicker purse, books and crayons.

Oct. 2

Burglary: 200 block of Starlight Crest Drive, La Cañada. A Long Beach resident who inherited the Starlight Crest home and its contents reported that sometime between her last visit to the property on Sept. 18 and at the time her gardener visited it at 11 a.m. Oct. 1, someone had shattered a double-pane glass door to gain entry to it. A deputy responding to the call reported finding dresser drawers open in the upstairs bedroom and lights on. The victim was unable to immediately identify what might have been stolen.

Theft by false pretense: 4800 block of Briggs Avenue, La Crescenta. A woman who advertised a horse for sale was scammed by a male pretending to be a buyer from Pennsylvania. The supposed buyer agreed on Sept. 28 to make the purchase and told her he would mail her a check. When she received it, she was to deposit it into her checking account and then wire a sum (amount redacted from the report) to cover the cost of transporting the horse. On Oct. 1 she complied with the man’s instructions, believed his check had cleared her account and wired the funds to a Chicago address the man had specified. Later that day she learned there were insufficient funds for the check, so it did not go through, and that the money she’d withdrawn for the wire transfer was lost to her. On Oct. 2 she received multiple texts from the purported buyer’s “wife” seeking more transactions related to the sale of the horse. The victim then contacted the sheriff’s station for assistance.

Oct. 3

Grand theft: 900 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada. A store employee reported that sometime between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Aug. 7 of this year someone stole a Motorola price scanner that had been left on one of the store’s aisles.

Grand theft: 300 block of El Caminito, La Crescenta. A mountain bike was stolen in the short interval between the time its owner left it sitting in front of his friend’s house on arrival there at 8:16 a.m. and exited the house three minutes later.

Oct. 4

Petty theft: 900 block of Town Center Drive, La Cañada. A store official reported seeing on video surveillance footage a white male well known to their company because he’s been arrested for shoplifting from the location before, stealing 15 packages of disposable Gillette razors with the help of a female accomplice on Sept. 19. The male returned alone on Sept. 28, taking eight more packages of the razors during that visit.

Oct. 5

Identity theft: 5600 block of Bramblewood Road, La Cañada. A man reported discovering someone had fraudulently used his personal identification to open some credit accounts and to attempt to open several more.

Petty theft: 900 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada. A store official reported that at 8:49 two males, one identified as white and the other as Middle Eastern, entered the store, scooped up 14 bottles of antioxidant vitamins and left. One exited via an emergency door while the other left through the store’s main entrance. Both got into an older model gray Honda Civic that was driven southbound on Beulah Drive and out of view.

Compiled from reports on file at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.