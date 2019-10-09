La Cañada Unified 8th-graders first in state in English, math

While test results issued by the state Department of Education Wednesday showed just 51% of California’s public school students are proficient in English and 40% meet math standards, La Cañada Unified School District students achieved first, second or third place in all grade levels tested.

The state’s Smarter Balanced Summative Assessment tests in math and English were given last April to students in the third through eighth grades, as well as those in the 11th grade.

According to a press release issued by Karen Hurley, LCUSD’s director of programs and services, the district’s eighth-grade students placed first in both math and English statewide and high school juniors were also first in English.

District-wide, 88.94% of students met or exceeded English standards while 85.19% met or exceeded the state’s math standards.

At Tuesday night’s meeting of the La Cañada school board, Supt. Wendy Sinnette offered her congratulations to local students on their state test performance.

“They did an exceptional job on this annual measure of student achievement,” Sinnette said. “I’d also like to thank all of our hardworking and amazing teachers who support and partner with our kids to ensure a world-class education of teaching and learning is taking place each and every day in LCUSD.

“At our next meeting on Oct. 29, Karen Hurley will be here to report out to community all about the student performance and all about the scores, but we’re excited about the results.”

Sara Cardine contributed to this report.

