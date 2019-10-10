La Cañada Ed Foundation presents $1.9M check to appreciative LCUSD

On Tuesday, La Cañada school officials thanked the La Cañada Flintridge Educational Foundation for its fundraising throughout the 2018-19 school year, accepting a collective $1.9 million raised by school families in support of LCUSD programs and instruction.

Marilyn Yang, executive director of the foundation, attended the school board meeting with other representatives and a handful of students to present the check to LCUSD Supt. Wendy Sinnette.

That figure represents fundraising efforts throughout last school year, including the group’s annual spring gala, the annual LCF Wine Auction and the Spartan Spirit campaign, which allows donors to “adopt” seats at the La Cañada High School theater.

Sinnette shared her sincere thanks to Yang and all members of the foundation in her superintendent’s remarks, which followed the board’s recognition of this year’s record 15 La Cañada High School National Merit Scholar semifinalists.

“The amazing achievements of these scholars is due to their hard work, their dedication and their academic aptitude, but their achievements have been supported along the way by the La Cañada Flintridge Educational Foundation,” the superintendent said. “The foundation works tirelessly every year to support each child in our district. And the foundation directors are a formidable force — they go above and beyond.”