Local comedians take to Ice House stage in support of CV Sheriff’s Station group

You may have the right to remain silent, but you won’t want to Sunday as a comedic lineup takes to the stage of Pasadena’s The Ice House in a benefit “FUNraiser” hosted by the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Support Group.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. with La Cañada Flintridge comedian Ron Pearson, TV weatherman/funnyman Fritz Coleman and clean comic Don Friesen delivering family-friendly material for attendants 21 and older.

Proceeds raised from the event will allow the nonprofit organization to purchase needed supplies and equipment and make site improvements that support those who work at the Briggs Avenue facility.

Past projects have provided staff with bullet proof vests, a new barbecue patio addition and have helped fund a $360,000 mobile command center that should be ready by spring.

Support Group President Lisa Dutton said members thought a comedy show would help put the “fun” in fundraising. They reached out to Pearson, who enlisted help from fellow jokesters.

“We were looking for something new and fun, and we thought everyone could use some old-fashioned laughter with all that is going on in the world,” Dutton said in an email.

Tickets cost $45 for general admission, or $55 for VIP seats, and are available at the Ice House, 24 Mentor Ave., Pasadena, or online at icehousecomedy.com. An additional two-beverage minimum purchase is required.

For more, call (818) 249-8378. Failure to appear will not result in the issuance of an arrest warrant.

