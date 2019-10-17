Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
News

Local comedians take to Ice House stage in support of CV Sheriff’s Station group

The Ice House
La Cañada comedian Ron Pearson, TV weatherman/funnyman Fritz Coleman and clean comic Don Friesen will take the stage Sunday at 7 p.m. in a “FUNraiser” hosted by the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station Support Group.
(File Photo)
By Sara Cardine
Oct. 17, 2019
10 AM
Share

You may have the right to remain silent, but you won’t want to Sunday as a comedic lineup takes to the stage of Pasadena’s The Ice House in a benefit “FUNraiser” hosted by the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Support Group.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. with La Cañada Flintridge comedian Ron Pearson, TV weatherman/funnyman Fritz Coleman and clean comic Don Friesen delivering family-friendly material for attendants 21 and older.

Proceeds raised from the event will allow the nonprofit organization to purchase needed supplies and equipment and make site improvements that support those who work at the Briggs Avenue facility.

Past projects have provided staff with bullet proof vests, a new barbecue patio addition and have helped fund a $360,000 mobile command center that should be ready by spring.

Advertisement

Support Group President Lisa Dutton said members thought a comedy show would help put the “fun” in fundraising. They reached out to Pearson, who enlisted help from fellow jokesters.

“We were looking for something new and fun, and we thought everyone could use some old-fashioned laughter with all that is going on in the world,” Dutton said in an email.

Tickets cost $45 for general admission, or $55 for VIP seats, and are available at the Ice House, 24 Mentor Ave., Pasadena, or online at icehousecomedy.com. An additional two-beverage minimum purchase is required.

For more, call (818) 249-8378. Failure to appear will not result in the issuance of an arrest warrant.

Advertisement

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

NewsLife and Arts
Sara Cardine
Follow Us
Sara Cardine covers the city of La Cañada Flintridge for the La Cañada Valley Sun. This means days filled with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages about home break-ins, city ordinances and code violations, schlepping to city and school board meetings, furiously scribbling notes at local events, learning and sharing about the innovative and ingenious undertakings of various La Cañada Flintridge adults and children, and lots and lots of research. Did you just hear that loud boom sound outside? She’s probably calling someone about it right now.
More on this Subject
Advertisement