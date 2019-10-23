Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Pasadena Tournament of Roses Assn. crowns 2020 Rose Queen Camille Kennedy

2020 Rose Queen Camille Kennedy is crowned by Laura Farber at the announcement and coronation of the 102nd Rose Queen and Presentation of the 2020 Royal Court at the Pasadena Playhouse on Tuesday.
Camille Kennedy, second from right, is congratulated by the 2020 Royal Court moments after the announcement that she is the 2020 Rose Queen at the Pasadena Playhouse on Tuesday.
Rose Queen Camille Kennedy recites an oath as 2020 Tournament of Roses President Laura Farber and the Royal Court watch at the Pasadena Playhouse on Tuesday.
Princess Emilie Risha, of Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, is introduced by hostess Lynette Romero at the Pasadena Playhouse on Tuesday.
Members of the 2020 Royal Court turn to Camille Kennedy, of La Salle College Preparatory, as she is named 2020 Rose Queen at the Pasadena Playhouse on Tuesday.
2020 Tournament of Roses President Laura Farber carefully holds the Rose Queen tiara after being handed it by Mikimoto's John Cotter at the Pasadena Playhouse on Tuesday.
Guests mingle and chat in the courtyard at the Pasadena Playhouse prior to the announcement and coronation of the 102nd Rose Queen and Presentation of the 2020 Royal Court at the Pasadena Playhouse on Tuesday.
1940 Rose Queen Margaret Huntley Main, the the oldest living Rose Queen, with her daughter Julia Burrows, of Roseville, at the Pasadena Playhouse on Tuesday.
By Sara Cardine
Oct. 23, 2019
5:13 PM
There’s a new queen in town — La Salle College Preparatory senior Camille Kennedy was named 2020 Rose Queen by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Assn. Tuesday evening in a coronation ceremony at Pasadena Playhouse.

The 102nd young woman to win the coveted title, Kennedy was presented a crown adorned with more than 600 cultured pearls and 6 carats of diamonds by Tournament President Laura Farber before a crowd of friends, family members and well-wishers.

Sharing the stage were six members of the 2020 Royal Court, including Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy senior Emilie Risha of La Cañada Flintridge.

Together, court members will attend numerous community and media functions before presiding over the 131st Rose Parade and 106th Rose Bowl Game, both on New Year’s Day.

Kennedy is the eldest of three daughters of Pasadena residents Tim and Jennifer Kennedy. She participates in her school’s drama and musical theater troupe, sings in the chorus and is an active member of the Support Our Troops Club.

Upon graduation, Kennedy plans to pursue a liberal arts degree in Japanese linguistics, social sciences or culture and media studies.

