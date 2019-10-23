Pasadena Tournament of Roses Assn. crowns 2020 Rose Queen Camille Kennedy

There’s a new queen in town — La Salle College Preparatory senior Camille Kennedy was named 2020 Rose Queen by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Assn. Tuesday evening in a coronation ceremony at Pasadena Playhouse.

The 102nd young woman to win the coveted title, Kennedy was presented a crown adorned with more than 600 cultured pearls and 6 carats of diamonds by Tournament President Laura Farber before a crowd of friends, family members and well-wishers.

Sharing the stage were six members of the 2020 Royal Court, including Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy senior Emilie Risha of La Cañada Flintridge.

Together, court members will attend numerous community and media functions before presiding over the 131st Rose Parade and 106th Rose Bowl Game, both on New Year’s Day.

Kennedy is the eldest of three daughters of Pasadena residents Tim and Jennifer Kennedy. She participates in her school’s drama and musical theater troupe, sings in the chorus and is an active member of the Support Our Troops Club.

Upon graduation, Kennedy plans to pursue a liberal arts degree in Japanese linguistics, social sciences or culture and media studies.

