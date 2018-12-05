LCF holiday events offer seasonal fun for friends, families inside city limits

As chillier winter weather creeps toward La Cañada Flintridge, a handful of local organizations are putting the finishing touches on holiday-themed community events sure to warm the coldest of spirits.
La Cañada Flintridge Mayor Terry Walker — a regular at local events and winter festivals — said the season is one of her favorite times of the year.
“It’s a time that brings people closer together, young and old and of all religions,” she said. “And it’s a wonderful time for the City Council to wish a happy holiday season to all of our residents.”
Glenola Park tree lighting ceremony
Tonight, from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., La Cañada’s Glenola Park plays host to an annual tree lighting ceremony now in its 23rd year. Hosted this year by Girl Scouts from local troops No. 6071 and 5331, the event will be emceed by Mayor Walker and will feature 16 troops leading the audience in holiday carols.
Organizer Angelica Perez said Scouts are hoping a forecast of rain won’t dampen spirits and will have plenty of hot cider and cocoa on hand to keep participants merry and bright.
“We’re very lucky to be able to put this on for the city of La Cañada,” Perez said. “It’s definitely something the Girl Scouts look forward to, to kick off the holiday season and bring the community and family and friends together to spread joy.”
Attendants are asked to bring canned goods and nonperishable food donations for the Foothill Unity Center, which offers meals, case management and access to healthcare for San Gabriel families in need.
Glenola Park is located at 5200 Angeles Crest Highway. For information, call (818) 335-2014.
24th annual Festival in Lights
Little (and big) kids who haven’t gotten their snow fix yet this year need look no further than La Cañada’s own Memorial Park on Friday, when the La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Festival in Lights celebration from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Co-sponsored by the city of La Cañada Flintridge, the event begins with carols sung by choral students from La Cañada and Paradise Canyon elementary schools, but it doesn’t end there.
In addition to enjoying snow play areas and a live reindeer, attendants will be introduced the five young women who will serve on the Miss La Cañada Flintridge Royal Court in 2019. The stars of the show — Santa and Mrs. Claus — who will arrive shortly after 5:15 p.m. and bathe Memorial Park in the glow of thousands of lights.
“We look forward to Santa’s arrival and witnessing the magic of him lighting up our city for the season’s celebrations,” said Chamber President and Chief Executive Pat Anderson. “This is one event you don’t want to miss!”
Participants may bring canned food and unwrapped toys for the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station’s annual Holiday in the Park event. Memorial Park is located at 1301 Foothill Blvd. For more, call the chamber at (818) 790-4289.
Community Center’s Holiday Ceramics Sale
Those who haven’t finished holiday shopping may want to make the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge a shopping destination as hundreds of ceramic creations, handcrafted by area artists and students, are featured in an annual holiday ceramic sale.
The sale opens Friday with an artists’ reception from 3 to 8 p.m. and continues on Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with proceeds going to support the artists and the ceramics program.
“You have to come see this event for yourself — it’s so amazing to see all the work produced by our very own local artists,” CCLCF Board President Ara Aslanian said in a statement. “The sale offers unique ceramic gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list.”
The Community Center is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive. For more visit, cclcf.org or call (818) 790-4353.
Lanterman Holiday Open House
On Dec. 16, from 1 to 4 p.m., La Cañada’s Lanterman House will open its doors for a seasonal celebration featuring light refreshments and caroling with choral singers from La Cañada High School.
Visitors can tour the house, festively decorated for the holidays with a “Remembrance Day” Christmas tree decorated by local Girl Scout Troop 931 in honor of La Cañada’s war veterans. Vintage holiday cards from the Lanterman archives and selections from Emily Lanterman’s silver and china services will also be on display.
“This event is the Lanterman Foundation’s gift to the community,” Executive Director Laura Verlaque said in a statement. “The house is beautifully decorated for the season and waiting for guests to enjoy our city’s remarkably well-preserved historic site.”
Lanterman House is located at 4420 Encinas Drive, in La Cañada. For more, visit lantermanfoundation.org.