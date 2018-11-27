La Cañada History: 2008 Spartan girls’ volleyball team wins CIF championship

La Cañada High School students were said to be abiding by rules that had been set forth in early November 1968 by the school board, which adopted an experimental and more liberal dress code at the students’ request. Newly allowed for boys were neatly trimmed mustaches, Bermuda shorts and sandals with socks. Girls could wear skirts, culottes, dresses, pantdresses and pantskirts that were not so short that they would show lingerie or tops of stockings when the girls were standing or sitting.