La Cañada History: 2008 Spartan girls’ volleyball team wins CIF championship

Ten Years Ago
When La Cañada High School senior Madison Anderson made the final kill in the fifth game of a CIF volleyball championship match 10 years ago this week, the bench erupted and the players ran around the court, arms up, screaming, elated, looking for the nearest player to hug. It was only the second time in the school’s history the team had won the championship; the first time was in 1976.
Twenty Years Ago
The Ralphs store in the 500 block of Foothill Boulevard closed to customers from Nov. 29 through Dec. 16, 1998, to complete extensive renovations. Shoppers were told it would reopen as a Ralphs Fresh Fare and, according to a store director, it would be “drop-dead gorgeous.”
Thirty Years Ago
The La Cañada Flintridge Planning Commission gave its blessings to two building additions at the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints campus in the 1800 block of Foothill Boulevard. The project included enlarging the sanctuary and adding to an existing classroom/office structure.
Forty Years Ago
The La Cañada school board, in a cost-cutting move, decided to shut down Oak Grove and Palm Crest elementary schools beginning with the 1979-80 school year. A committee was formed to determine the disposition of the two campuses.
Fifty Years Ago
La Cañada High School students were said to be abiding by rules that had been set forth in early November 1968 by the school board, which adopted an experimental and more liberal dress code at the students’ request. Newly allowed for boys were neatly trimmed mustaches, Bermuda shorts and sandals with socks. Girls could wear skirts, culottes, dresses, pantdresses and pantskirts that were not so short that they would show lingerie or tops of stockings when the girls were standing or sitting.
Sixty Years Ago
A humorous drawing by Susan French of Alminar Avenue captured the top honors in the annual Valley Sun Thanksgiving art contest. Susan was a fifth-grade student at Oak Grove Elementary school.
