La Cañada History: Cardinal Mahony leads funeral of man who arranged archdiocese trips

After learning a student had been arrested on campus in possession of seven balloons of heroin, Korean parents involved with the La Cañada Flintridge Outreach organization held a meeting at La Cañada High School to discuss teen drug use and to learn from officials what they should look for to prevent their children from falling victim to drug addiction. Then assistant principal Joanne Davidson reassured the parents, saying that despite that arrest, the “kids seem to be much better this year” in regards to discipline and drug issues.