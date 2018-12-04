La Cañada History: Cardinal Mahony leads funeral of man who arranged archdiocese trips

Ten Years Ago
After learning a student had been arrested on campus in possession of seven balloons of heroin, Korean parents involved with the La Cañada Flintridge Outreach organization held a meeting at La Cañada High School to discuss teen drug use and to learn from officials what they should look for to prevent their children from falling victim to drug addiction. Then assistant principal Joanne Davidson reassured the parents, saying that despite that arrest, the “kids seem to be much better this year” in regards to discipline and drug issues.
Twenty Years Ago
Cardinal Roger M. Mahony, then the archbishop of Los Angeles, visited La Cañada to preside at the Funeral Mass for Tom O’Callaghan at St. Bede the Venerable Catholic Church. O’Callaghan was founder of a travel agency and had organized trips for both Mahony and his predecessor, Timothy Manning, as well as archdiocese pilgrimages.
Thirty Years Ago
Carole Siegler was elected by her La Cañada school board colleagues to a fourth term as president of the LCUSD Governing Board.
Forty Years Ago
After logging more than 50 complaints from residents about aggressive coyotes, the La Cañada Flintridge City Council agreed to make use of the Los Angeles County Agricultural Commission’s program to trap the animals. The city would put up $2,000 on a matching basis with La Cañadans interested in paying the other half to have coyotes trapped and relocated.
Fifty Years Ago
Sources close to President-elect Richard M. Nixon reported that two former Flintridge residents, Robert H. Finch and Maurice Stans, were in line for cabinet positions in the new administration. Finch, then California’s lieutenant governor, was expected to be named secretary of Health, Education and Welfare while Stans was said to be under consideration for postmaster general (but was instead named Nixon’s secretary of Commerce).
Sixty Years Ago
A Robert Hall family clothing store opened at 2160 Foothill Boulevard, where Jo-Ann’s Fabrics is today. After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Hall personnel distributed pocket notebooks, “magic brushes” and boxes of mistletoe to the first 100 adults who visited the store.
Compiled from the Valley Sun archives by Carol Cormaci.