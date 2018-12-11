La Cañada History: Now Dancer, now Prancer and Vixen! On, Polaris and Viking?

Devastating Santa Ana winds ripped through La Cañada Flintridge, downing power lines and trees, causing several small fires and forcing the closure of schools and businesses. Some of the wind gusts were estimated to have reached 100 miles per hour. Eight power poles went down just outside the main entrance to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, shutting down Oak Grove Avenue to traffic and forcing the lab’s 5,500 employees to enter on the Altadena side of the JPL campus.