La Cañada History: Now Dancer, now Prancer and Vixen! On, Polaris and Viking?

Ten Years Ago
Incumbents Stephen Del Guercio and David Spence in December 2008 filed their candidacy papers for reelection in the spring 2009 La Cañada Flintridge City Council election. They were joined in the race by two challengers, Robert Richter and Vance Haemmerle.
Twenty Years Ago
In December 1998, six individuals announced they would be running in the 1999 City Council race. Vying for one of three open seats, those of Jim Edwards, Joan Feehan and Deborah Orlik. Edwards and Orlik were seeking reelection; their names would be joined on the ballot by Jerry Martin, Warren Jacob and Anthony Portantino.
Thirty Years Ago
Devastating Santa Ana winds ripped through La Cañada Flintridge, downing power lines and trees, causing several small fires and forcing the closure of schools and businesses. Some of the wind gusts were estimated to have reached 100 miles per hour. Eight power poles went down just outside the main entrance to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, shutting down Oak Grove Avenue to traffic and forcing the lab’s 5,500 employees to enter on the Altadena side of the JPL campus.
Forty Years Ago
Uncontested plans to build a new, 3,300-square-foot La Cañada Valley Sun building on excess Caltrans property adjacent to the Foothill Freeway were approved by the city’s planning commission.
Forty Years Ago
Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” was the senior class play at La Cañada High School in December 1968. Featured in the starring roles were Sandy Silverthorne as Stage Manager, Jessica Potter as Emily and Don Crockett as George.
Fifty Years Ago
A Siberian husky named Vixen allowed her family, the Ritchies of Regent Park Drive in Flintridge, to dress her up in antlers when they held holiday parties at their home. Once costumed, she pulled a sled full of gifts for guests. When word got out of her December gig, Vixen patiently posed for a Valley Sun photo with the sled full of her puppies: Dancer, Blitzen, Prancer, Polaris and Viking.
Compiled from the Valley Sun archives.