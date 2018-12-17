La Cañada History: Team Axis of Assume win 2008 JPL Invention Challenge

The La Cañada Flintridge City Council, following up on a Los Angeles County initiative, voted into law a requirement that all restaurants in the city post in the public’s view letter grades given them by inspectors from the county Health Department. The initial posting had to be completed by Jan. 14, 1999. All La Cañada eateries would also be required to have a certified food handler on staff by Jan. 1, 2000.