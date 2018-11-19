Human remains found off Angeles Crest Highway yet to be ID’d, officials say

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau are investigating the cause of death of an individual whose decomposed body was found Saturday morning near Angeles Crest Highway, about 7 miles north of La Cañada.
Lt. Gary Harman, watch commander for the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station said the initial call came in at around 11:55 a.m. Saturday, after U.S. Forest Service workers doing work in the vicinity discovered human remains.
“U.S. Forest Service [employees] advised us they’d found a deceased person at the side of the road,” Harman confirmed Monday, adding the call was immediately referred to the department’s Homicide Bureau.
Initial reports indicated the remains were located “on the side of the road” near Angeles Crest Highway’s Mile Marker 31.46, but another watch commander noted the location of the body as being “over the side of the road,” Harman said, which could indicate the individual was discovered down an embankment.
Due to the condition of the remains, the incident is being investigated as a homicide. The victim’s gender has yet to be determined, according to a release issued by the sheriff’s department Saturday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be phoned into the Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).