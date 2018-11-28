Body of woman found by Forest Service workers off Angeles Crest has been ID’d

The body of a woman discovered on Nov. 17 by U.S. Forest workers off Angeles Crest Highway, about 7 miles north of La Cañada Flintridge, has been identified, a Los Angeles County coroner's spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.
Public Information Officer Sarah Ardalani said the decedent was identified as 27-year-old Karina Alcaraz.
An autopsy conducted last week on the remains, found near Angeles Crest’s Mile Marker 31.46, concluded the cause of death was blunt force head trauma. The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau.
No more information on the victim was immediately available, but a Nov. 20 article from English-language media site Mexico News Today posted with a Guerrero dateline said the family of a 28-year-old Mexican woman named Karina Alcaraz had reported her missing.
That woman, originally from the Costa Grande region, was last heard from Nov. 10 in the city of Los Angeles, the article states. Relatives were requesting the public’s help in locating the woman, fearing something may have happened to her.
The coroner’s office listed the victim’s date of birth as Dec. 9, 1990. No information on Alcaraz’s city or country of residence was available at press time.