Crime Report: High-priced items go missing during Ocean View Boulevard home break-in

Grand theft: 635 Foothill Blvd. A woman reported that sometime between 1:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. someone snatched her purse from inside her shopping cart while she was shopping at Gelson’s Market. The black, double-handled Hermes Birkin bag had been hanging from the cart when she went to look at an item on a shelf. When she returned to the cart, the purse, which contained her Texas driver’s license, an iPhone 6, a Hermes wallet and gift card and miscellaneous credit cards, had been stolen. The victim told deputies she’d seen a suspicious man — a white male in his 20s, about 5 feet 10 and with a slim build, wearing a dark gray hat and windbreaker jacket — near where the purse went missing.