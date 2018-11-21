Crime Report: High-priced items go missing during Ocean View Boulevard home break-in

Nov. 12
Burglary, residence: 4800 block of Ocean View Boulevard. A man reported leaving his home the day before at around noon, securing all doors and windows prior to leaving. When he returned at around 7 p.m. that day, he noticed the glass portion of a rear door had been shattered and inside, his bedroom and his daughter’s bedroom had been ransacked. Among the items missing were an 18-carat yellow diamond Rolex watch, two brown Luis Vuitton wallets and an unspecified amount of cash.
Nov. 14
Burglary, residence: 5000 block of Louise Drive. A man told deputies a Ciocc 7003 road bike that had been hanging inside the attached garage of his home was missing. He’d noticed the bike’s absence that day, and recalled the last time he’d seen it was Nov. 7. He said it’s possible he’d left the side door of his garage unlocked.
Burglary, vehicle: 700 block of Foothill Boulevard. A woman reportedly secured her 2013 BMW 328i in a rear parking lot at around 9 a.m., locking her driver’s side door with a valet key because her key fob battery was dead. About two hours later, she was notified by an employee at Chase Bank that the trunk of her vehicle was open. The victim noticed the doors had also been unlocked. A black and brown lanyard with a crucifix, a black canvas Banana Republic bag and some cash were missing, and possibly more items, the woman told deputies.
Nov. 16
Grand theft: 635 Foothill Blvd. A woman reported that sometime between 1:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. someone snatched her purse from inside her shopping cart while she was shopping at Gelson’s Market. The black, double-handled Hermes Birkin bag had been hanging from the cart when she went to look at an item on a shelf. When she returned to the cart, the purse, which contained her Texas driver’s license, an iPhone 6, a Hermes wallet and gift card and miscellaneous credit cards, had been stolen. The victim told deputies she’d seen a suspicious man — a white male in his 20s, about 5 feet 10 and with a slim build, wearing a dark gray hat and windbreaker jacket — near where the purse went missing.
Nov. 17
Petty theft: 4463 Oak Grove Drive. A man told deputies he and a friend had gone to La Cañada High School at around 4 p.m. to film some videos and that he’d left his iPhone 6 in his friend’s truck. When he returned to the vehicle 15 minutes later to retrieve the phone, it was gone. The victim said he cannot recall if the truck had been locked at the time.
Compiled by Sara Cardine