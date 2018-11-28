Crime Report: Burglar leaves evidence of another crime at scene; dine and dash in city’s Town Center

Defrauding an innkeeper: 900 block of Foothill Boulevard. A waiter told deputies he’d waited on a party of 12 at the steakhouse restaurant where he works sometime around 8:30 p.m. The diner said they were a family celebrating a younger woman’s birthday and had made a reservation. Throughout the dinner, the group was rowdy and one male patron was “quite intoxicated.” They expressed dissatisfaction with some of the service throughout the evening. When it came time to pay, they split the bill into several smaller bills, with some in the party using cash to pay and one person using a card. At the end of the transactions, only seven meals had been paid for. The waiter confronted the group outside the restaurant, but half the party had already left. The two people he was talking to got into a gray Honda Civic and began to leave the area. The waiter chased them on foot to the nearby Target store, and the white male driver said the outstanding bill wasn’t his problem. The waiter admitted it was unclear to whom the five unpaid meals belonged.