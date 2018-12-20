Crime Report: Couple visiting La Cañada home robbed at gunpoint in midday crime

Identity theft: 700 block of Forest Green Drive. A woman reported that on Nov. 25 she’d received an alert from U.S. Bank of four charges made on three different credit cards that are all joint accounts with her husband. All were made in Beverly Hills, at Cartier, Hermes and Chanel stores. She told the bank those purchases were fraudulent. The bank agent advised her the charges would be canceled, but the accounts were left open. On Dec. 10 the woman received another alert regarding more charges at the same stores. Contacting her bank again, a representative said that a male caller in October provided the husband’s personal information, including Social Security number, and requested three new credit cards be sent to his residence. He further said that he would be using them to make several large purchases in Beverly Hills that he didn’t want flagged or denied. The new cards were mailed to him on Oct. 31. The victim said neither she nor her husband had ordered new cards nor made the disputed purchases.