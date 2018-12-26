Crime Report: 2 men with sledgehammer break cases, steal iPhones from busy store

Petty theft: 400 block of Foothill Boulevard. A mesh-type backpack containing an iPad and iPad case with keyboard was stolen from a fast food restaurant when it was left momentarily unattended. Video surveillance tape showed the victim moving from his original table to another at about 1:30 p.m. that day. Two small children went over to the backpack, picked it up and took it to a white male adult who was seated at another table. The suspect then left the location with the bag, accompanied by the children and a woman.