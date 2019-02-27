Crime Report: Safe, jewelry box stolen from Hampton Road home while victim at store

Burglary, residence: 4800 block of Hampton Road. A woman told deputies she went to the store at around 3:45 p.m. and was gone for about an hour. When she returned, she noticed her home’s interior had been ransacked and several items were missing, including a wooden jewelry box containing miscellaneous jewelry and a safe containing coin collections from foreign nations. Deputies observed clothes had been strewn about in the same bedroom where the box had been kept. In another bedroom, pictures were on the ground where the victim said the safe had been. They believed the suspect(s) entered and exited through a side door. One neighbor said a Latino wearing an orange or yellow work vest, a white name tag and a white hard hat and driving a white Nissan Titan said he was from a company (name redacted) and needed to look at the wires and trees in his backyard. When deputies contacted the company, a representative said they do subcontract with workers who wear white name tags, but could not confirm where one individual worker was working at a particular time.