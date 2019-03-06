Crime Report: 25 bottles of alcohol shoplifted after suspects remove security caps

Vandalism: 1000 block of El Vago Street. The publisher of the Outlook newspaper reported that after he wrote and published a column alleging bigotry among some La Cañada High School students during a recent basketball game, someone vandalized his BMW and his Tesla, which were left parked in front of his father’s home, where he is currently staying. An anonymous letter addressed to the victim was taped to the Tesla’s windshield. Words were sprayed on the cars in Silly String and pieces of toilet paper were strewn in bushes. The incident took place between 9 p.m. March 1 and 8:30 a.m. March 2.