Crime Report: 25 bottles of alcohol shoplifted after suspects remove security caps

Feb. 26
Commercial burglary: 2200 block Foothill Boulevard. A drive-thru mini-market at the corner of Foothill and Ocean View Boulevard was entered via one of two holes punched in its roof overnight. Taken were packs of cigarettes and lottery scratcher tickets. A witness saw a male, about 6 feet tall wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a woman, about 5 feet 2 with “large, puffy” blond hair walking around the exterior of the business at around midnight on Feb. 25.
Burglary: 5200 block of Stardust Road. A woman reported that sometime between 11 p.m. Feb. 24 and 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 26 someone damaged the front door to her home by apparently trying to pry it open. No losses were reported.
Grand theft shoplifting: 900 block of Foothill Boulevard (Sprouts market). Video footage shows a white male with dark hair, wearing a blue jacket and white visor, enter the store, fill a basket with multiple bottles of nutritional supplements and exit the store at about 8:15 pm. via an emergency door located in the vitamin department.
Feb. 27
Petty theft: 4800 block of Tocaloma Lane. A woman reported that someone ransacked her unlocked car sometime between 5 p.m. Feb. 26 and 7 a.m. Feb. 27. It was unknown what might have been taken. A neighbor’s video footage shows a man walking down a driveway at 4:30 a.m. on the 27th looking into vehicles.
Grand theft: 500 block of Foothill Boulevard (Ralphs). A store manager on Feb. 27 discovered 16 security bottle top locks used on liquor bottles stashed on a low shelf behind bags of potato chips. Video footage revealed that between 2 and 3 p.m. on Feb. 9 a white woman with red hair and a black male entered the store and filled a basket with 25 bottles of alcohol. They’re later seen leaving the store without paying for them.
Feb. 28
Grand theft: 5100 block of Crown Avenue. Someone stole a Samsung laptop and an Amazon Fire tablet from an unlocked car. Surveillance footage shows a man wearing a white hooded jacket and possibly gloves approach the vehicle at 4:51 a.m., enter it, then leave carrying a bag.
Theft by access card: 4800 block of Castle Road. A woman discovered someone fraudulently used her credit cards to make purchases from Amazon, Apple and Macy’s.
Shoplifting: 500 block of Foothill Boulevard (Ralphs). A manager at 11:05 p.m. saw a Latino (described as 5 feet 10 and 160 pounds) and a Latina (5 feet 7 and about 180 pounds) walking out of the store with more items than it appeared they had paid for at the self-checkout counter. After reviewing the cash register tape there, he reported they stole two floral bouquets and a “Coco” diffuser. A witness wrote down the license plate number of the SUV the couple drove away in.
March 1
Petty theft: 1900 block of Foothill Boulevard (CC-YMCA). A female reported that someone stole her sweatshirt from a coat rack while she worked out between 7:50 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 25.
March 2
Vandalism: 1000 block of El Vago Street. The publisher of the Outlook newspaper reported that after he wrote and published a column alleging bigotry among some La Cañada High School students during a recent basketball game, someone vandalized his BMW and his Tesla, which were left parked in front of his father’s home, where he is currently staying. An anonymous letter addressed to the victim was taped to the Tesla’s windshield. Words were sprayed on the cars in Silly String and pieces of toilet paper were strewn in bushes. The incident took place between 9 p.m. March 1 and 8:30 a.m. March 2.
March 3
Identity theft: 5200 block of Redwillow Lane. A woman discovered after checking her credit report that someone had fraudulently used her identification to open an account with Sprint on Nov. 17 that went into collections for nonpayment.
Compiled by Carol Cormaci