Crime Report: Barricaded woman calls sheriff’s station to report 2 masked suspects inside home

March 5
Petty theft: 900 block of Foothill Boulevard. (Sprouts) A woman was shopping for groceries at around 11:54 a.m. when an Asian woman asked for her help finding a product on the soup aisle. She helped the woman and thought nothing of it. Later at the checkout, she realized her wallet was missing from her purse, which had been in her shopping cart. The victim later received notification from Bank of America that a potentially fraudulent charge had been declined. Store security footage showed the Asian woman wearing a black-and-white baseball cap, black jacket, tight dark pants and white shoes distract the victim by pointing toward a shelf. A second woman wearing dark clothing and white shoes approached the victim’s cart with her own shopping cart and used a small shopping bag to obscure the sight of her reaching into the victim’s purse. After the incident, the second suspect left the store without purchasing anything. She was followed soon after by the first woman. Deputies observed footage of the suspects later fraudulently making purchases at the store at around 12:14 p.m. and saw one of them distracting the checkout employee while the other scanned multiple gift cards.
Burglary, vehicle: 200 block of Foothill Boulevard. A man identifying himself as a security guard for the property reported he parked his 2003 Honda Civic at the top of the parking structure at around 6:40 a.m. When he returned at around 9:05 p.m. he noticed his rear driver’s side window had been shattered. His vehicle registration and some of his girlfriend’s bank statements were missing from the glove compartment.
March 6
Grand theft, unlocked vehicle: 900 block of Town Center Drive. A man told deputies sometime between 11:35 and 11:55 a.m., someone entered his unlocked 2014 Honda CRV and stole an iPad Pro from the front passenger seat, which the victim had covered with a blanket. A gray backpack, containing a Leica camera, Google Pixel 3 phone, Kindle Fire, Braun electric shaver and a battery, was missing from the floor board of the front passenger seat. The victim said it had been raining, and he’d forgotten to lock his car.
Burglary, residence: 500 block of Meadow Grove Street. A real estate agent arrived at the property at around 4 p.m. and noticed a second-floor light was on inside, though she’d left the property at around 5 p.m. the day before and turned all the lights off. A steel protective grate covering a rear basement guest bedroom window had been removed and the window left open. Upstairs, she noticed the master bedroom had been ransacked. The woman didn’t know if any of the homeowner’s belongings had been taken and told deputies the homeowner is living elsewhere and could not take inventory of any missing items.
Burglary, residence: 5200 block of Gould Avenue. A woman left her secured residence at around 4:10 p.m. that day. When she returned at around 5 p.m. she noticed a small white truck or van parked in front of her home. She went inside and noticed a living room and dining room double-pane doors shattered. Nothing else appeared to be disturbed, and deputies observed it did not appear anyone made entry into the home. A neighbor said at around 5 p.m., she saw a Latino in his 40s or 50s with a mustache, wearing a multicolored jacket and jeans, standing near a white vehicle parked by the home. The vehicle eventually left westbound on Venado Vista Drive. Another witness saw a man in a black rain jacket near the home at around 5 p.m. along with a second man who wore a black jacket and hooded sweatshirt. The second man ran southbound on Gould and entered a silver sedan that drove southbound and out of view.
March 7
Burglary, residence: 300 block of Georgian Road. At around 3:22 p.m. a woman called deputies to report two suspects wearing masks were inside her residence, and she was hiding in the bathroom. Deputies arrived and cleared the property. The woman told them she was in her bedroom at around 2:59 p.m. when she heard a loud bang near the home’s front door. She called her mother and asked her to check the home’s surveillance footage to see who was at the door. When that was unsuccessful, the mother called the victim’s father with the same request, but the camera showed nothing. A few minutes later, the woman’s dog began barking toward the hallway. She peeked out and saw two suspects in dark clothing, black gloves and ski masks walking inside the home. Noticing her, one of the suspects threw a shoe horn at her, which hit her leg. The woman ran back into the bedroom and locked herself in the bathroom to call for assistance. Nothing appeared to have been taken during the incident. Video surveillance showed a female wearing blue tights and a blue blouse with white lettering and tan sandals stop on the street in front of the home at around 2:59 p.m. While on her cellphone, the woman approached the door and rang the bell and knocked. Receiving no answer, she went back onto the street and waved in the direction of nearby Flintridge Oaks Avenue before walking northbound on Georgian out of view. At around 3:19 p.m. two suspects matching the victim’s description jumped a north side wall and kicked in a glass door before entering the residence. Two minutes later, the same suspects were shown running out the same door and jumping the wall. Shortly after, a dark compact vehicle was seen driving westbound on Flintridge Oaks out of view.
March 7
Vandalism: 2100 block of Foothill Boulevard. A man left his 2015 Kia K900 in a parking lot at around 3:35 p.m. while he went in a jewelry store to have his designer watch appraised for a potential buyer we was going to meet. While inside the store, the man got a text from the buyer indicating he’d been in a traffic collision. The store owner told the man he did not do appraisals, so the man left. He was driving westbound on the 134 Freeway when he felt the rear of his vehicle lose traction and noticed a tire was losing air. He exited in Glendale to get the tire repaired and was informed by a technician his tire had been slashed.
March 9
Burglary, business: 2200 block of Foothill Boulevard. A woman arrived at a business to start work at 4:04 a.m. When she entered the location, she noticed two cash registers and the counter had been lifted from their foundations and were hanging tilted toward the floor. A west-side drive-through window had been shattered. During a walk-through, deputies observed a Wizard II safe had pry marks near a number pad and a yellow mark, ostensibly from the prying. Another yellow mark was seen near the counter. All cash register drawers were opened and empty. The employee said all money is removed from the registers at the end of each shift and placed in the safe under the counter. No money appeared to have been taken. A black punch tool was seen below the shattered drive-through window. The employee said a delivery had been made to the business at around 1:13 a.m., at which point the driver deactivated but failed to reset the alarm system. Another deputy reported conducting a traffic stop of a Silver Hyundai Sonata at around 2:45 a.m. the night, during which the black male driver had a crowbar and black gloves inside the vehicle. The Sonata was later found in the east parking lot near the burglarized business and was towed and held for evidence.
Compiled by Sara Cardine