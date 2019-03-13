Crime Report: Barricaded woman calls sheriff’s station to report 2 masked suspects inside home

Burglary, residence: 300 block of Georgian Road. At around 3:22 p.m. a woman called deputies to report two suspects wearing masks were inside her residence, and she was hiding in the bathroom. Deputies arrived and cleared the property. The woman told them she was in her bedroom at around 2:59 p.m. when she heard a loud bang near the home’s front door. She called her mother and asked her to check the home’s surveillance footage to see who was at the door. When that was unsuccessful, the mother called the victim’s father with the same request, but the camera showed nothing. A few minutes later, the woman’s dog began barking toward the hallway. She peeked out and saw two suspects in dark clothing, black gloves and ski masks walking inside the home. Noticing her, one of the suspects threw a shoe horn at her, which hit her leg. The woman ran back into the bedroom and locked herself in the bathroom to call for assistance. Nothing appeared to have been taken during the incident. Video surveillance showed a female wearing blue tights and a blue blouse with white lettering and tan sandals stop on the street in front of the home at around 2:59 p.m. While on her cellphone, the woman approached the door and rang the bell and knocked. Receiving no answer, she went back onto the street and waved in the direction of nearby Flintridge Oaks Avenue before walking northbound on Georgian out of view. At around 3:19 p.m. two suspects matching the victim’s description jumped a north side wall and kicked in a glass door before entering the residence. Two minutes later, the same suspects were shown running out the same door and jumping the wall. Shortly after, a dark compact vehicle was seen driving westbound on Flintridge Oaks out of view.