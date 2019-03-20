Crime Report: Woman arrives home on the heels of 2 burglars carrying off safe, jewelry

Burglary: 800 block of Green Lane, La Cañada. A woman reported that sometime between 1:12 and 1:48 p.m., her home was burglarized. She found a glass door leading from the kitchen to a patio smashed; the home’s bedrooms and bathrooms had been ransacked. Missing was a black safe box that had contained documents. Also stolen were a gold wedding band, a gold wedding ring embedded with diamonds and a gold diamond solitaire ring, all of which had been kept in another safe that had been pried open but left behind by the burglars. Video surveillance footage shows a blue-gray four-door sedan stop in front of some mailboxes on her street at 1:28 p.m. that day. Two black males, both slender, tall and wearing hoodies (one of whom can be seen on the footage climbing out of the back of the sedan), approach the victim’s yard. The woman had noticed the same car parked in front of her home on her return and, shortly after she entered her home through the front door she saw the car being driven slowly eastbound on Green. A neighbor told an investigating deputy she saw two black men who looked like those recorded on the video footage run through her backyard, one of them carrying a large black item in his hands. In a possibly related incident, a sheriff’s community services officer saw at 10:20 a.m that day a blue-gray Chevy Malibu parked on Oakwood Avenue just north of Berkshire. When the officer began to take down the car’s license number, the car sped off.