Crime Report: Burglar who turned on bedroom TV vanishes before victim opens door to investigate

Burglary: 5300 block of Harter Lane, La Cañada. A woman reported that when she returned home at about 3:15 p.m. on March 19 a TV could be heard operating in the upstairs master bedroom. She went upstairs and found the door to that room closed. She opened it to find no one inside. She told an investigating deputy that she checked all the windows and doors and found everything secured except the door that leads from the residence to the garage, which is customarily kept unlocked, and the master bathroom window, which is always left open. A storage room that has no direct access into the home was found unlocked by the deputy, who noted the window blinds inside it had been disturbed. One of the home’s window screens was also found damaged. Missing from the property were pieces of jewelry, currency and a Nintendo Switch gaming system.