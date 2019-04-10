Crime Report: Wedding rings, gold bar stolen in daytime house burglary

Strong-arm robbery: Montrose Avenue at Mira Vista Avenue, Montrose. A woman reported on April 7 that between 9:30 and 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27 she’d been the victim of a strong-arm robbery. She recounted that on that night she had been walking along Montrose Avenue, crossing at Mira Vista, when she saw a car, an older Kia, traveling east on that street. She waved the driver through, but the car stopped, a man exited it through a rear passenger door and grabbed for her purse. She said she held the purse tightly and asked what he wanted. He told her she wanted her money and then, she said, he punched her in the face. Her purse fell to the ground, the man grabbed her cash, shoved her toward the corner of the two streets and got back into the car, which was then driven southeast on Montrose Avenue and out of view. The woman, who had fallen to the ground in the scuffle, reported that she blacked out for a time. She was then offered assistance by a couple of good Samaritans who gave her a ride home. She said she didn’t want to immediately go to the hospital, nor did she call 911 to report the crime, because she was scheduled to get on a flight out of town later that night. She said she took pictures of her injuries at that time, which she showed to the deputy taking the April 7 report. She said that when she returned from her trip she went to Huntington Memorial Hospital for treatment, self-admitting to the “psych” ward. When asked why, she said she was going through a lot of things, including a divorce. Asked by the sheriff’s deputy if the man she was divorcing caused the injuries, she said no. The man who attacked her, she said, was white, in his 30s, with facial hair, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled to cover most of his face. When asked if she would want to pursue prosecution of her attacker, she declined due to fear of retaliation.