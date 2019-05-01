Crime Report: Sterling silver flatware and jewelry missing from La Crescenta home in grand theft

Burglary, shoplifting: 500 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada. A store manager reported an Apple smartwatch was taken from a display shelf after someone removed it from its security cable without tripping the alarm. The manager suspected the culprit was a Latino in his late 20s who had been seen trying on the watch and who had seemed to be overly attentive to the movements of the employees. Once they were all occupied with customers, the suspect exited the store quickly.