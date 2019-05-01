Crime Report: Sterling silver flatware and jewelry missing from La Crescenta home in grand theft

April 22
Grand theft, shoplifting: 900 block of Town Center Drive, La Cañada. Surveillance video shows that between 7:05 and 7:08 a.m. on April 15 a black man in his 20s, of thin build, shoplifted a Nest thermostat, a Nest wireless door chime, a Fitbit smartwatch and a Motorola smartphone. A store representative said the thief was the same person who also shoplifted there on April 17.
Grand theft: 600 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada. Three black males who appeared to be in their 20s picked up several items, including shoes and two Fendi handbags, then dashed out of the store without paying for them at 3:35 p.m. They climbed into a waiting black four-door Mercedes that sped away, driven by a fourth black male. The car was last seen traveling northbound on Oakwood Avenue.
April 23
Identity theft: 5300 block of Jessen Drive, La Cañada. A woman who received a letter on March 29 advising her she had a delinquent account learned on investigating the matter that someone had used her personal identification to fraudulently open the account on April 9, 2018.
April 25
Petty theft: 2900 block of El Caminito, La Crescenta. A catalytic converter was stolen from a 2004 Honda Element that had been left parked overnight April 24 to 25.
Burglary, shoplifting: 500 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada. A store manager reported an Apple smartwatch was taken from a display shelf after someone removed it from its security cable without tripping the alarm. The manager suspected the culprit was a Latino in his late 20s who had been seen trying on the watch and who had seemed to be overly attentive to the movements of the employees. Once they were all occupied with customers, the suspect exited the store quickly.
April 26
Grand theft: 2300 block of Los Amigos Street, La Crescenta. A woman reported that since they were last seen on Thanksgiving 2018 nearly 50 pieces of sterling flatware, as well several items of her mother’s jewelry, are missing from her parents’ home. She noted her mother has dementia and several caretakers and cleaners have visited the property since then.
April 29
Petty thefts from unlocked vehicles: 1000 block of Fairview Avenue and 1100 block of Lavender Lane, both in La Cañada. Two residents reported items had been taken from their vehicles that had been left parked, unlocked, in their driveways overnight. A Sony MP3 player was taken from one car; miscellaneous activated gift cards from a variety of retail stores were taken from another.
