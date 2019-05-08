Crime Report: Fake employers offer jobs to online applicants, then scam them

Fraudulent check: 3100 block of Brookhill Street, La Crescenta. A woman who works by contract with an online company that connects customers with those willing to run errands or do babysitting tasks for them was put in touch on April 18 with a man who claimed to live in Glendale and wanted to hire a babysitter. When she spoke to the man by phone, he told her his accountant hadn’t shown up for work and he needed her to pay bills for him rather than babysit. She agreed to do so. He instructed her to buy Amazon gift cards to pay some of his bills online. She was emailed a check to cover the cost of those gift card purchases and to pay for her services. She printed out the check and deposited it into her bank account, then used the funds to purchase the gift cards and make the payments to the man’s accounts. She later learned from her bank the check she had deposited was fraudulent. She attempted to contact the “client” but was unsuccessful and could recall only vague details about the payments she’d made on his behalf. The deputy who took her report said he was unsuccessful finding a Glendale man matching the name and description of the scammer.