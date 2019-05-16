Crime Report: Series of speedy in-and-out burglaries in La Cañada this week, including one ‘hot prowl’

“Hot prowl” burglary: 500 block of Meadowview Drive, La Cañada. A woman who woke up at about 7:30 a.m. said she walked through her home looking for her cat when she discovered someone had shattered the sliding glass door leading from the yard into her home office. Nothing appeared to have been taken. Her home’s video security system captured footage that shows a 2019 Jeep Compass passing by her home at 6:25 that morning. Two minutes later, it passed by again, then parked on the street. A man and a woman got out of the Jeep’s passenger side and ran toward the victim’s home, and the Jeep was driven out of view. The footage then shows that between 6:30 and 6:35 the intruders paced the backyard, looking into windows. At 6:36 a.m. the man crouched down, placed something, maybe a window punch, against the slider and shattered its glass. At 6:38 a.m., he’s seen talking on a phone using white headphones, still crouched. At 6:40 a.m., he used a door mat to knock out the shattered glass and entered the home, followed by the woman. About 30 seconds later something spooked them and they ran out the door toward the street, apparently empty-handed. Their accomplice driving the vehicle stopped it in front of the victim’s home, picked them up and drove out of view. The male burglary suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask, black sweatpants, burgundy and white tennis shoes, black gloves and a tan fanny pack. The female also wore a black hooded sweatshirt , black sweatpants and black gloves, but her shoes were bright red.