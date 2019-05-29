Crime Report: La Cañada home ransacked while its owner was hospitalized

Burglary: 2800 block of Willowhaven Drive, La Crescenta. A woman reported she’d left her home at 6 a.m. that day, securing it and turning on the alarm system before she went out. Shortly after 1 p.m. she was contacted by her alarm company advising her of the activation of a motion sensor inside the house. Checking her surveillance camera via her cellphone, she saw a male walking out the front door holding in his right hand what appeared to her to be a gun. Investigating deputies looking at footage shot by exterior cameras at the home saw a silver Nissan sedan parking near the home and two males wearing hoods and dark clothing approaching the rear patio area of the home. They can be seen looking through sliding glass doors before shattering one of them. When they exit via the front door, one of them is carrying a pillow case full of items. Both suspects climb into the backseat of the Nissan, which is driven out of view.