Crime Report: Man walks away from smash-and-grab burglary with 18 high-end handbags

Grand theft: 400 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada. A woman arrived at a grocery store at around 1 p.m. and placed her purse in the child seat of her shopping cart. At around 1:30 p.m. she turned away from her purse to reach for an item in the meat department and turned back around only to notice the zipper on her purse had been opened and her wallet, containing her driver’s license, cash and several credit cards, as well as her iPhone were missing from inside. She asked a Latino woman standing near her cart is she had seen anything, but the woman indicated in Spanish she did not speak English and then exited the store. A manager who’d been in front of the store at the time said he saw the unknown woman “speed” walk out of the store while talking on a phone. She walked east toward Union Bank and tossed something out before leaving in a white Acura sedan. The woman was described as in her 30s or 40s, about 5 feet 3, with long, straight black hair, wearing a black jacket, white shirt and jeans. Deputies did not find any discarded items near the location.