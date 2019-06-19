Crime Report: Man reports being a victim of strong-arm robbery on La Cañada street

June 11
Vandalism: 4700 block of Indianola Way, La Cañada. A man reported that someone shattered the rear window of his 2012 Kia Sorrento, which he’d left parked overnight on Houseman Street, alongside his property. Nothing was taken.
Strong-arm robbery: Crown Avenue at Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada. A man walking on Crown at 11 a.m. June 11 said two white men approached him on foot and used their bodies to block and intimidate him so he couldn’t move. They took from him his Dell ID, a watch, his wallet containing credit cards and his Texas driver’s license, a Dell laptop and docking station and his iPhone. After they left him they walked southbound on Crown and out of view. The victim got into his truck and drove to the local sheriff’s station to file a report. He described the first suspect as being in his 30s, with dirty blond curly hair, 6 feet 3 and about 240 pounds. The second man was in his 20s, had brown hair and was 5 feet 8 and about 150 pounds. No witnesses were found.
Identity theft: 4400 block of Indiana Ave., La Cañada. A woman reported that someone used her credit card information to make purchases at Safeway stores in three Northern California cities. She believed they captured her card information after she used her card to purchase parking at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos on June 6.
June 13
Petty theft: 2600 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Crescenta. A store manager reported that closed circuit TV footage shows a white male adult, approximately 5feet 10 and 180 pounds, with slicked-back black hair watched an employee enter her code at an automated checkout kiosk, then used that code himself to take an undisclosed amount of money from the machine.
Burglary: 4900 block of Del Monte Road, La Cañada. A window was shattered at a home while the resident was out of town. There was an audible burglar alarm and a gardener reported finding a shattered window. Deputies did an exterior sweep of the house and confirmed all windows and doors were secure, including the shattered one. They did not enter the home so it was not clear at the time of the report whether or not anything had been stolen.
June 15
Robbery: 2600 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Crescenta. A store manager reported that a black male was seen concealing several bottles of alcohol in his clothes, then attempting to leave the store without paying for them. The manager said that when he grabbed the suspect by the sleeve and demanded he return the alcohol, the man began to comply then raised his arm over his head, wielding a bottle as though he was going to strike the manager. Fearing for his safety, the employee let go of the suspect’s sleeve and drew back. The suspect then ran to the parking lot where he got into a black BMW sedan and drove southbound on Raymond Avenue, then west on Foothill. The manager noted the car’s license number, which, according to the report, was later traced to someone who is on active probation.
