Crime Report: Man reports being a victim of strong-arm robbery on La Cañada street

Robbery: 2600 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Crescenta. A store manager reported that a black male was seen concealing several bottles of alcohol in his clothes, then attempting to leave the store without paying for them. The manager said that when he grabbed the suspect by the sleeve and demanded he return the alcohol, the man began to comply then raised his arm over his head, wielding a bottle as though he was going to strike the manager. Fearing for his safety, the employee let go of the suspect’s sleeve and drew back. The suspect then ran to the parking lot where he got into a black BMW sedan and drove southbound on Raymond Avenue, then west on Foothill. The manager noted the car’s license number, which, according to the report, was later traced to someone who is on active probation.