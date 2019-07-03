Crime Report: Woman says someone uprooted her apricot tree, left it in street

June 24
Vehicle burglary: 500 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada. Sometime between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. someone broke into a 2009 Lexus and stole a backpack, a sterling silver spoon and a lunch bag while the car’s owner was shopping.
Burglary: 1100 block of Green Lane, La Cañada. A resident reported that on investigating a beeping noise coming from a rear bedroom he discovered a glass door leading outside from that room had been shattered. He texted the person who takes care of his landscaping and that person replied he’d noticed the door in question had been in a shattered state since about May 25. The resident reported he then looked around his house and realized a Prada handbag and three bottles of cognac were missing.
Petty theft and identity theft: 400 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada. A woman reported someone, possibly an accomplice of a Latina who stopped her to ask “random questions” about a jar of honey while she was grocery shopping, had stolen her wallet from her purse. Three credit cards had been in the wallet, two of which were used to attempt purchases at local Starbucks outlets.
Shoplifting: 2600 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Crescenta. A drugstore employee reported that two black males, both wearing security guard attire, entered the store at about 3:30 p.m., each shopping a different aisle and taking turns distracting the employee with questions. They left the store at 3:37 p.m. without paying for anything. Video surveillance shows the two men picking up goods and concealing them in their clothes before exiting the store.
June 25
Forgery: 2500 block of Frances Avenue, La Crescenta. A woman reported that a check she’d mailed May 28 from a mailbox in front of a post office on Foothill Boulevard in Glendale was later altered by someone. She became aware of the matter when she looked at her bank account to see if the check had cleared. It had, and the date, payee and amount had all been changed by someone else’s hand.
June 27
Vandalism: 500 block of Foothill Boulevard, La Cañada. A man who works the overnight shift at a market took a break at 5:10 a.m. to discover that someone had removed a hanging planter from a display and thrown it at his car, a 2011 Toyota Camry, damaging the driver’s side door and window.
June 28
Vandalism: 2600 block of Pinelawn Drive, La Crescenta. A woman reported someone ripped her apricot tree out of the ground. She’d seen the tree intact in her side yard at 4:30 p.m. that day, so was surprised at 5 p.m. when she went outdoors to pick some of its fruit only to find someone had uprooted it and left it on the street in front of her house. She told an inquiring deputy it was impossible for the tree to have been so heavy with fruit that it toppled over on its own.
June 29
Burglary: 4500 block of Viro Road, La Cañada. A man who recently purchased a house but had not yet moved in reported he visited the property at 5:15 June 29 to find the front door open, a living room window shattered and the garage door rolled up. Although the house was still staged with display furniture, no personal items were there to be stolen. The victim said the apparent break-in took place sometime after noon on June 28, when he’d last been at the property.
July 1
Grand theft: 2800 block of Frances Avenue, La Crescenta. A woman reported that several pieces of fine jewelry were stolen from a dresser in the master bedroom of her home while a real estate open house was taking place between 2 and 5 p.m. that day.
Compiled from reports on file at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station.