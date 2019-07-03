Crime Report: Woman says someone uprooted her apricot tree, left it in street

Vandalism: 2600 block of Pinelawn Drive, La Crescenta. A woman reported someone ripped her apricot tree out of the ground. She’d seen the tree intact in her side yard at 4:30 p.m. that day, so was surprised at 5 p.m. when she went outdoors to pick some of its fruit only to find someone had uprooted it and left it on the street in front of her house. She told an inquiring deputy it was impossible for the tree to have been so heavy with fruit that it toppled over on its own.