Crime Report: ‘Cheeky’ porch pirate absconds with panties, push-up bras during homeowner’s hiatus

Theft by access card: 1900 block of Waltonia Drive, Montrose. A woman told deputies she’d been about to leave a Pasadena parking lot in her vehicle at around 5:30 p.m. when she heard a thud. She checked to see if she had dropped something but saw nothing. About 30 minutes later, she got a text message from American Express asking if she’d recently purchased fuel at a gas station in Houston. She replied no, and the credit company froze her credit card. When she went to her car to check her wallet for her credit card, she realized the wallet was missing and that the thud she’d heard earlier might have been the sound of it hitting the ground. At around 8 p.m., she received a message from a store employee who’d found her wallet in the parking lot and wished to return it. When she retrieved it, she noticed none of her credit cards were missing but appeared to have been arranged differently in the wallet. Later, a bank statement confirmed another purchases had been made on her American Express card at a gas station.