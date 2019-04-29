La Cañada Valley Sun

Body of adult male discovered off Angeles Forest Highway

By
Apr 29, 2019 | 11:40 AM
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau is investigating the discovery Sunday morning of a deceased male adult down an embankment of Angeles Forest Highway's Mile Marker 5.62. (La Cañada Valley Sun)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau is investigating the death of an adult male whose body was discovered by a citizen near Angeles Forest Highway’s Mile Marker 5.62 in the Angeles National Forest.

At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station received a call about a possible dead body found down an embankment off the north side of the road, according to a sheriff’s news release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death, as well as the identity of the individual, have not yet been determined, a coroner’s spokesman said Monday.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to call the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips may be called into (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

