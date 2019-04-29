Body of adult male discovered off Angeles Forest Highway

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau is investigating the death of an adult male whose body was discovered by a citizen near Angeles Forest Highway’s Mile Marker 5.62 in the Angeles National Forest.
At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station received a call about a possible dead body found down an embankment off the north side of the road, according to a sheriff’s news release.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death, as well as the identity of the individual, have not yet been determined, a coroner’s spokesman said Monday.
Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is asked to call the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips may be called into (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
