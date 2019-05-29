Holiday hiker comes across body 400 feet below Angeles Forest Highway

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau is attempting to identify a body discovered on Memorial Day by a hiker some 400 feet down an embankment of Angeles Forest Highway in the Angeles National Forest.
At around 5 p.m. Monday the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station received a call from a U.S. Forest Service worker who’d been contacted by the hiker, according to Watch Commander Lt. Mark Lopez.
“They were flagged down by a hiker who’d found what they believed was a body,” Lopez said Tuesday. “It had fallen approximately 400 feet off a cliff near Mile Marker 18.87.”
Lopez said a patrol unit responded to the scene, while Montrose Search and Rescue helped recover the body from the location where it was discovered. The watch commander said those on scene believed the body belonged to a male, although no other identifying information was available Tuesday.
The incident comes less than a month after the body of an adult male was discovered the morning of April 29 by a citizen on Angeles Forest Highway’s Mile Marker 5.62.
Anyone who might have information regarding the incident is asked to call the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips may be called into (800) 222-8477.