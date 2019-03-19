La Cañada Valley Sun

La Cañada Library to be closed several weeks for maintenance work

By
Mar 19, 2019 | 3:05 PM
The La Cañada branch of the county Public Library system will be closed beginning April 1 for "at least six weeks," according to library manager Mark Totten. No books should be dropped off there during the period. Patrons are asked to temporarily visit the La Crescenta library. (File Photo/La Cañada Valley Sun)

Patrons hoping to check out materials or donate books to the La Cañada Flintridge library are asked to do so by March 30 or wait until extensive maintenance work has been completed there later this spring.

The Oakwood Avenue library, a branch of the County of Los Angeles Public Library system, is expected to be closed beginning the first week of April for “at least six weeks,” according to Mark Totten, library manager.

The county’s maintenance to-do list includes the installation of new carpeting and ceiling tiles at the location, which first opened its doors in June 1971.

“It is very important that the patrons of the library do not leave any donated books during this time. There will be no staff there to handle them,” according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Friends of the La Cañada Flintridge Library.

The support group, which typically holds one of its semiannual book sales in April, will postpone it to a date to be announced later.

Patrons seeking county library services, including picking up books on hold, renewing titles or returning materials, can visit the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta. The phone number for that facility is (818) 248-5313.

In other library news, all county libraries will be closed Monday, March 25, in observance of César Chávez Day.

