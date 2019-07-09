La Cañadan Morikawa ties for 2nd in 3M Open

Collin Morikawa, a 2015 La Cañada High graduate, turned in his best performance since recently turning professional.
Morikawa, a four-time All-Area Boys’ Golfer of the Year before heading to the University of California, tied for second at the inaugural 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., on Sunday. The event is a part of the PGA Tour.
Morikawa, who helped the Spartans win four Rio Hondo League championships, finished tied with Bryson DeChambeau at 20-under-par 264 in the four-day event.
Morikaka opened the tournament Thursday with a three-under-par 68, before shooting 66, 64 and 66.
Matthew Wolff won the tournament by one stroke after recording an eagle on the final hole.