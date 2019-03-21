LCF City Council seals fate of Georgian Roa oak, announces meeting on Edison tree trimming practices

• Introduced an ordinance establishing regulations for small wireless facilities in the public right of way that would forego regular discretionary hearings in favor of a resolution that could be quickly amended or changed, in the face of a new federal mandate to take effect April 15. Once the “Declaratory Ruling and Third Report and Order” is passed, utilities will have wider leeway to install facilities in cities so long as all “reasonable” and “feasible” municipal standards are accommodated. City Deputy Atty. Lona Laymon explained La Cañada needs to get aesthetic standards on the books now, to the extent allowable and through an urgency ordinance, to prevent creating a legislative gap companies could take advantage of. A revised resolution and urgency ordinance will come back to the council April 2.